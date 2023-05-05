Neighbor reportedly helps pull man from burning Springfield home

The home is reportedly a total loss.
A neighbor rushed in to pull a man from his burning home on Thursday afternoon in Springfield.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Springfield man is lucky to be alive after his home caught fire Thursday afternoon, according to our news partner Smokey Barn News.

Cross Plains Fire Chief Tommy Jackson told Smokey Barn the man was trapped inside the burning home with only one window left to escape when a neighbor appeared and pulled him to safety through the window. The home is located just outside the city limits of Springfield at Green Road and Owens Chapel Road, according to Smokey Barn.

The home is reportedly a total loss. The resident reportedly had minor injuries and was transported to TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center. No other injuries were reported, according to Smokey Barn.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

