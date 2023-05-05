Nashville medical community keeps safety top of mind after Atlanta doctor’s office shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville doctor’s offices are keeping patient safety top of mind after a shooting at hospital in Atlanta rattled the medical community there.

One person died in that shooting and four others were injured in a medical waiting room.

“So for me, it really hit close to home, being in the medical field,” Natasha Wood, Practice Manager at East Nashville Family Medicine, said. “It’s sad, so we want to do the best we can to keep our patients safe.”

Wood said their walk-in clinic has several safety measures in place to try and avoid worst-case scenarios like what happened in Atlanta.

“The last thing we want is a patient coming into the doctor’s office and something happen to them. Sometimes we can’t control the things that happen but the things we control, we do our best to keep the patients safe,” Wood said.

East Nashville Family Medicine has a security guard roaming their property and has also maintained a policy where patients will often be asked to remain in their cars until the doctor is ready for them. While that policy originated during COVID, it can help keep patients safe in other ways too, Wood said.

“Even outside of COVID that does really help because the patients have to call, they have to let us know, ‘Hey I’m in the parking lot.’ They have to let us know what kind of vehicle they’re in,” Wood said. “So we know exactly who is coming in and who is going out of our practice daily.”

While most clinics and hospitals in Nashville don’t reveal specific safety measures they have in place, Vanderbilt University Medical Center sent WSMV4 this statement:

“The safety of our patients, visitors and employees is our foremost priority. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) is the only area hospital or health system to have a fulltime, accredited law enforcement agency with multiple officers present on its campus 24/7. Vanderbilt University Police Department is a licensed and chartered agency, providing law enforcement officers to protect our facilities and campuses. VUMC devotes significant resources to its security measures to support rigorous policies, procedures and on-site manpower. However, for security purposes we do not outline these specific measures.”

While caring for the ill and injured, Wood always encourages her office to always stay vigilant and control what they can.

“We have to just keep the smiles on our face because if the patients see us afraid, that’s going to keep the patients afraid as well. So just keep doing the best job you can daily,” Wood said.

