Nashville dedicates bench to Taylor Swift at Centennial Park

Swift is known to pay homage to Nashville in her music.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As Taylor Swift fans converge on Nashville for her Eras Tour concerts, the city is welcoming her home.

Swift, a Hendersonville High School graduate, was honored by the Nashville city government with a dedicated bench in Centennial Park. Swift is known to pay homage to Nashville in her music.

Swift’s “Invisible Strings” on her album Folklore references the park twice, including the lyrics, “Green was the color of the grass/Where I used to read at Centennial Park” and “Gold was the color of the leaves/When I showed you around Centennial Park.”

A plaque installed on the new bench reads: “For Taylor Swift – A bench for you to read on at Centennial Park.”

“Welcome home, Taylor,” Cooper said in the post. “As of today, you now have the perfect place to read at Centennial Park. Nashville is READY for this weekend.

More than 180,000 fans are expected to attend Swift’s concerts at Nissan Stadium this weekend. Concerts are planned for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

What you need to know for Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Nashville
Umbrella or rain poncho? Here’s what you can bring to Taylor Swift Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium
When doors open for Taylor Swift Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium
Road closed for Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts

