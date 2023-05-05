Murfreesboro hires company to convert trash into biofuel

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro City Council is looking for a new way to handle trash. The city filed a lawsuit against Middle Point Landfill’s operator last year because of non-stop odor complaints.

The landfill is coming to the end of its life, and city leaders want to find a better garbage solution that will not create similar problems.

Christina Puleo is one of the more than 2,000 people who submitted complaints about the landfill’s smell in 2022. She said it’s so bad outside her house that she can’t sit outside drinking a cup of coffee or even walk her dog around the neighborhood.

“I will put my bike in my vehicle and go drive somewhere to ride,” Puleo said “That is not great. I would like to leave my home and be able to come back to my home and sit on my patio and have lunch with my friends. It’s so atrocious you can’t do that.”

The landfill is causing more than just air pollution, Mayor Shane McFarland said, with Middle Point also putting the city’s water source in danger.

“There has not been an opportunity to where you have a municipality that is in a situation like we are,” McFarland said. “We have this albatross of a landfill that our community is going to have to deal with the ramifications for the next 100 years. It’s next to our water source which makes no sense. And then the odor we are constantly having to deal with. This gives a unique opportunity to be able to have the incentive to say, ‘hey what’s next.’”

The city has decided to turn its trash into fuel through a contract with Warren County-based company WastAway. The company will turn 90% of Murfreesboro’s garbage into a biofuel material that can be sold or turned into natural gas. The other material that can’t be transformed or recycled will be taken to a landfill in another county.

“This was the best alternative to be able to have a recycling component, to be able to have a waste to energy component, and to be able to have a revenue component so it doesn’t cost the taxpayers,” McFarland said.

The project will cost Murfreesboro $67 million, but McFarland said it will pay for itself by selling the natural gas.

The city is hoping to open a new transfer station in 2025 and fully start the WastAway system in 2026. That means the landfill smell isn’t going away any time soon for people like Puleo who live nearby.

“What do we do in the meantime?” she said. “We still have to deal with it. I think that is a disappointment to all of us.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.