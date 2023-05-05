Montgomery Co. sheriff’s office, school system investigate social media threat

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a picture posted on Snapchat that shows an image of a phone screen with a message related to a threat to commit a school shooting.

The sheriff’s office said it has found evidence of the image being distributed and investigated in other states and jurisdictions.

“We have not found any corroborating evidence that this threat applies to any schools in our county,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “We will continue to look into this matter. There will still be an additional law enforcement presence on school campuses tomorrow, but at this time, the threat is not deemed credible.”

Two Montgomery County schools, Rossview Elementary and Rossview High School, both had reported threats this week. Those threats may have been part of a number of threats made statewide. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Wednesday there were at least eight schools in the state targeted.

The sheriff’s office said the School Resource Officer Division and Clarksville-Montgomery County School System are actively investigating the message. However, the message did not indicate any particular state, city or school. The sheriff’s office said the threat amounts to a “typed version of a ‘swatting’ false call.”

