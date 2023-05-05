Meth, mixture of heroin & fentanyl, guns seized at Franklin Co. home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Numerous drugs, firearms and over $13,000 cash were seized after a search warrant was executed at a house in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies seized about eight ounces of methamphetamine, a quarter ounce of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, a half pound of marijuana, over $13K in cash, and four firearms during their search of the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

They were assisted by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office in executing this search warrant.

The sheriff’s office said Angela Star Williams was arrested during the search warrant and faces a slew of charges.

