Man kidnapped, assaulted girl walking through Antioch park, police say

Police said they tracked the man down after he used the girl’s phone to add himself to her Snapchat account.
The police report states the man took her phone and added himself to her Snapchat account before leaving.
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Thursday after he allegedly kidnapped a girl and assaulted her during a walk with her dog through a park on Tuesday.

According to the arrest report, the young girl was walking with her dog on a wooded trail in William A. Pitts Park when 27-year-old Louis Martinez approached and pulled her into a wooded area by her elbow. Martinez proceeded to compliment her nose piercing and kissed her on the cheek, then lifted her shirt and complimented her naval piercing, the report states.

The girl convinced Martinez that her dog needed water and began walking toward a pond with people around it, Once they were near other park patrons, Martinez grabbed the girl’s phone, added himself to her Snapchat account, and told her to message him before leaving, according to the report.

The girl contacted police and detectives were able to track his Snapchat and Facebook accounts to an address on Raywood Lane, less than a mile away from the park.

Martinez was positively identified through a lineup and arrested on Thursday. He is charged with kidnapping and assault and remains in custody on a $76,000 bond.

