Man dies in crash on Madison Street in Clarksville

Police temporarily closed the area for the crash investigation on Thursday.
Credit: Dash10 Media
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville man has died following a rollover crash with another vehicle on Madison Street Thursday afternoon, according to Clarksville Police.

CPD reported that two vehicles crashed on Madison Street around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and one of the drivers, 56-year-old Mark Norman died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Footage of the scene showed one vehicle flipped upside down in the brush and another on its side next to a tree in the front yard of a house on Madison Street.

The road was reopened around 1 p.m.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

A vehicle is seen flipped upside down in the brush following a crash on Madison Street.
A vehicle is seen flipped upside down in the brush following a crash on Madison Street.(Dash10 Media)

