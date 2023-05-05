Man dies in crash on Madison Street in Clarksville
Police temporarily closed the area for the crash investigation on Thursday.
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville man has died following a rollover crash with another vehicle on Madison Street Thursday afternoon, according to Clarksville Police.
CPD reported that two vehicles crashed on Madison Street around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and one of the drivers, 56-year-old Mark Norman died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Footage of the scene showed one vehicle flipped upside down in the brush and another on its side next to a tree in the front yard of a house on Madison Street.
The road was reopened around 1 p.m.
The crash investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.