Man arrested for fatal shooting on Briley Parkway

The shooting occurred on Friday, April 28, on police believe was the result of an ongoing dispute between the men.
A man was shot while driving on Briley Parkway Friday afternoon.
A man was shot while driving on Briley Parkway Friday afternoon.(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington, Danielle Jackson and Tony Garcia
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested the man believed to be responsible for the deadly shooting last week on Briley Parkway.

MNPD announced on Friday morning that 62-year-old George Megalaa was arrested for fatally shooting 46-year-old Gerges Youssef while driving on April 28 while driving.

Youssef was shot while on his way home from work that Friday afternoon and later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was within a mile of his home when he was shot, police said.

Police said he crashed into a tree at Karen Drive near Envious Lane. Youssef’s black Honda CR-V had multiple bullet holes on both sides of the car.

