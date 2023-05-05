Man arrested for fatal shooting on Briley Parkway
The shooting occurred on Friday, April 28, on police believe was the result of an ongoing dispute between the men.
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested the man believed to be responsible for the deadly shooting last week on Briley Parkway.
MNPD announced on Friday morning that 62-year-old George Megalaa was arrested for fatally shooting 46-year-old Gerges Youssef while driving on April 28 while driving.
Youssef was shot while on his way home from work that Friday afternoon and later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was within a mile of his home when he was shot, police said.
Related Coverage:
Police said he crashed into a tree at Karen Drive near Envious Lane. Youssef’s black Honda CR-V had multiple bullet holes on both sides of the car.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.