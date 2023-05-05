Man arrested for fatal shooting on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested the man believed to be responsible for the deadly shooting last week on Briley Parkway.

MNPD announced on Friday morning that 62-year-old George Megalaa was arrested for fatally shooting 46-year-old Gerges Youssef while driving on April 28 while driving.

Youssef was shot while on his way home from work that Friday afternoon and later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was within a mile of his home when he was shot, police said.

Related Coverage: Police investigating deadly shooting on Briley Parkway

Police said he crashed into a tree at Karen Drive near Envious Lane. Youssef’s black Honda CR-V had multiple bullet holes on both sides of the car.

BREAKING: Detectives a short time ago arrested George Megalaa, 62, for last Friday's murder of Gerges Youssef, 46, who was fatally shot while driving on Briley Pkwy. The investigation shows the shooting was the result of an on-going dispute between the two men. pic.twitter.com/nDpTybuEPp — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.