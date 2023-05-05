Man arrested after killing former co-worker on Briley Pkwy, police say

By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested for allegedly shooting at another person’s car and killing a 46-year-old man while driving on Briley Parkway on Friday, April 28.

George Megalaa, 62, allegedly killed 46-year-old Gerges Youssef. According to an investigation with Metro Police detectives, Youssef and Megalaa were once co-workers and were in an ongoing dispute.

Megalaa, who drives a white Volkswagon SUV, was allegedly spotted on surveillance video from a business on Briley Parkway that a showed car that looked like his speeding away from an area just after the shots were fired, according to police.

Police said that Youssef was shot while on his way home from work and later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Youssef was within a mile of his home when the shooting occurred, according to police. He was driving south on Briley Parkway when he was shot just before 4:30 p.m.

Police said he crashed into a tree at Karen Drive near Envious Lane. Youssef’s black Honda CR-V had multiple bullet holes on both sides of the car.

Police said Megalaa’s cellphone records showed he was in the vicinity of Youssef’s Goodlettsville workplace last Friday afternoon and drove the same route as the victim.

An arrest warrant was issued for Megalaa on Thursday night. On Friday, detectives took him into custody outside his home on Mooregate Drive.

