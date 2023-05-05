Lenoir City family asking for help after son attacks blind dog with knife, hammer

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Warrants connected to a barricade situation in Loudon County are shedding more light on what happened. The situation happened Tuesday afternoon when a father called 911, telling responders that his son had killed the family dog and was now threatening him with a knife and hammer, the warrants said.

The suspect, later identified by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office as Darian Farley, 24, reportedly woke his father up by banging on his bedroom door. The warrants said that Farley’s father exited his bedroom and saw Farley holding a bloody knife and a hammer, coming up from their home’s basement.

Farley’s father said he asked his son where the dog was, but his son did not have an answer. Farley then allegedly began following his father throughout the home, holding the knife and hammer.

Darian Farley barricaded himself into his father’s residence to avoid police custody. (LCSO)

The call prompted response from the LCSO, who called in the Blount County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. This, because Farley had barricaded himself in the house after LCSO deputies were able to remove his father and another resident.

Officials on the scene said that several rounds of gas were deployed throughout the house.

Around 5 p.m., a K-9 was sent inside the home and bit Farley, according to LCSO officials. Afterwards, Farley was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He was later taken to the Loudon County Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated cruelty to animals and resisting arrest.

LCSO officials also said Farley’s father told them Farley had gone through a breakup recently and accused his father of giving the dog more attention than him. Those close with the family said Farley was struggling with mental health issues, prompting the behavior.

Dog in need of donations after Lenoir City man stabs it (GoFundMe)

As for the family dog, it was taken to Animal Emergency and Specialty Center. LCSO officials said Wednesday that the dog had received a blood transfusion and was in critical but stable condition.

The dog’s previous foster owner has set up a GoFundMe for the dog’s vet bills, totaling $10,000. Those interested in donating can do so here.

