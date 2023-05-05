Increased presence of officers, patrols at Rutherford Co. Schools after false reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Schools in Rutherford County will be seeing an increased presence of officers and patrols following false reports of a person with a gun at schools this week, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

In a letter to parents, Rutherford Co. Schools said while the sheriff’s office continues to monitor these unfounded threats, as a precaution, there will be an increased presence of officers and patrols at schools. They reiterate that there have been no threats specifically made against their schools or students in the county.

“Keeping our schools and students safe is always our top priority. We always treat these situations seriously and investigate thoroughly, but there is no evidence these are credible threats,” the letter said.

“We are releasing this notice to keep the public and parents informed, and we want to assure everyone that we are aware of these false threats circulating on social media and we are constantly monitoring the situation.”

Earlier this week, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said at least eight schools across Tennessee have received hoax calls, falsely reporting an active shooter.

The TBI reports local, state, and federal authorities along with the FBI and Tennessee Department of Safety are working together to investigate the source of this week’s hoax calls at schools across the state.

The TBI said the following schools were impacted:

Central High School, Knoxville

Jefferson County High School, Dandridge

West High School, Morristown

Dobyns-Bennett High School, Kingsport

Tennessee High School, Bristol

Science Hill High School, Johnson City

Rossview Elementary, Clarksville

Brainerd High School, Chattanooga

Tennessee is one of many states impacted by these hoax calls, according to the TBI.

“State authorities continue to investigate the situation and work with law enforcement counterparts nationwide to identify and hold accountable the person/s responsible for the calls,” the TBI said.

