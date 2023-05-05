Increased presence of officers, patrols at Rutherford Co. Schools after false reports

“Keeping our schools and students safe is always our top priority.”
Rutherford County Sheriff
Rutherford County Sheriff(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Schools in Rutherford County will be seeing an increased presence of officers and patrols following false reports of a person with a gun at schools this week, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

In a letter to parents, Rutherford Co. Schools said while the sheriff’s office continues to monitor these unfounded threats, as a precaution, there will be an increased presence of officers and patrols at schools. They reiterate that there have been no threats specifically made against their schools or students in the county.

“Keeping our schools and students safe is always our top priority. We always treat these situations seriously and investigate thoroughly, but there is no evidence these are credible threats,” the letter said.

“We are releasing this notice to keep the public and parents informed, and we want to assure everyone that we are aware of these false threats circulating on social media and we are constantly monitoring the situation.”

Related Coverage:
TBI: At least 8 schools across TN received hoax calls, falsely reporting an active shooter this week
‘No threats identified’ after report of person with gun inside Clarksville school
Reports of gun at Rossview High School unfounded
Some Clarksville parents relieved after school lockdown

Earlier this week, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said at least eight schools across Tennessee have received hoax calls, falsely reporting an active shooter.

The TBI reports local, state, and federal authorities along with the FBI and Tennessee Department of Safety are working together to investigate the source of this week’s hoax calls at schools across the state.

The TBI said the following schools were impacted:

  • Central High School, Knoxville
  • Jefferson County High School, Dandridge
  • West High School, Morristown
  • Dobyns-Bennett High School, Kingsport
  • Tennessee High School, Bristol
  • Science Hill High School, Johnson City
  • Rossview Elementary, Clarksville
  • Brainerd High School, Chattanooga

Tennessee is one of many states impacted by these hoax calls, according to the TBI.

“State authorities continue to investigate the situation and work with law enforcement counterparts nationwide to identify and hold accountable the person/s responsible for the calls,” the TBI said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A horse comes off the track after a workout as the sun rises at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May...
Churchill Downs suspends trainer indefinitely following 4 horse deaths
A local couple says an animal breeder sold them a Pomeranian with a life-threatening illness.
Robertson Co. couple purchased puppy with life-threatening illness from a breeder, wants refund
A 25-year-old man died and another was seriously hurt.
27-year-old man dies after stolen car crashes near Percy Priest Lake
27-year-old man dies after stolen car crashes near Percy Priest Lake
Victim identified after crash involving stolen car near Percy Priest Lake
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
‘Booked and busy’: 450,000+ people attending Nashville events this weekend

Latest News

Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Suspect leads police on pursuit with 4-year-old child in vehicle
Rain will be possible at times during the Taylor Swift concerts this weekend in Nashville.
First Alert Forecast: Showers & a few thunderstorms this weekend
Hilton Nashville Downtown
Nashville hotel employee in custody after sneaking into guest’s room, assaulting him, police say
Houston Oilers quarterback Warren Moon, 1eft, is protected by running back Stan Edwards (32)...
HOF QB Warren Moon says Titans bringing back Oilers throwback uniforms