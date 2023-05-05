How to watch the coronation of King Charles III

King Charles III will be crowned on Saturday.
King Charles III
King Charles III(MGN Online / CNN)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - King Charles III will be crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey.

Charles became king on Sept. 8, 2022, after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died.

Here’s how to watch:

  • 4 a.m. on WSMV4. An NBC News Special will air through 9 a.m.
  • Local News Live on WSMV4′s live streaming platforms (Roku, Amazon, and the WSMV4 News App)
  • Peacock Premium subscribers can also watch the coronation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A horse comes off the track after a workout as the sun rises at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May...
Churchill Downs suspends trainer indefinitely following 4 horse deaths
A local couple says an animal breeder sold them a Pomeranian with a life-threatening illness.
Robertson Co. couple purchased puppy with life-threatening illness from a breeder, wants refund
A 25-year-old man died and another was seriously hurt.
27-year-old man dies after stolen car crashes near Percy Priest Lake
27-year-old man dies after stolen car crashes near Percy Priest Lake
Victim identified after crash involving stolen car near Percy Priest Lake
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
‘Booked and busy’: 450,000+ people attending Nashville events this weekend

Latest News

Timbrel Williams, a mass communications major, is excited that Oprah Winfrey will be speaking...
Students excited over Oprah’s appearance at TSU graduation
A man is lucky to be alive after a fire in Springfield, according to Smokey Barn News.
Neighbor reportedly helps pull man from burning Springfield home
‘Wildest Dreams’ | Family makes it to Taylor Swift concert in Nashville after ticket fiasco
‘Wildest Dreams’ | Family makes it to Taylor Swift concert in Nashville after ticket fiasco
Rutherford County Sheriff
Increased presence of officers, patrols at Rutherford Co. Schools after false reports