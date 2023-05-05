How to watch the coronation of King Charles III
King Charles III will be crowned on Saturday.
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - King Charles III will be crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey.
Charles became king on Sept. 8, 2022, after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died.
Here’s how to watch:
- 4 a.m. on WSMV4. An NBC News Special will air through 9 a.m.
- Local News Live on WSMV4′s live streaming platforms (Roku, Amazon, and the WSMV4 News App)
- Peacock Premium subscribers can also watch the coronation.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.