HOF QB Warren Moon says Titans bringing back Oilers throwback uniforms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A legendary quarterback is confirming the Tennessee Titans will be bringing back some throwback uniforms in 2023.

Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon confirmed during an interview with Kay Adams on Fanduel TV that the Titans will be wearing throwback Houston Oilers jerseys during a game this season.

“I’ve been waiting on that, yes. I’ve talked with the owner about it, she was waiting for the helmets to be approved. Now that you can wear the helmet, we’re wearing the whole uniform this year,” Moon told the Up & Adams Show. “And it could be against the Houston Texans.”

🚨Confirmed: Throwback Oilers jerseys are coming back, I repeat Oilers throwback jerseys are coming back!



📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @WMoon1 pic.twitter.com/XPVpvWvyNm — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 4, 2023

It’s been confirmed before by team reporter Jim Wyatt in a Mailbag Ask Jim article, “As for the Oilers throwbacks, nothing has changed from what I’ve said previously. The plan is to wear them for a home game in 2023. The exact game is still TBD, but I’ve already said I suspect it will be for the game vs the Texans. Wouldn’t that make the most sense?”

The Titans have also teased the first look of the uniforms to come during the summer before the 2023-24 NFL season.

One of the last times the Titans wore Oilers throwback uniforms came against the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots in 2009. Brady threw six touchdown passes to lead the Patriots to a demolishing 59-0 win.

