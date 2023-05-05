First Alert Forecast: Tracking some weekend rain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Showers will begin to develop across the Mid State this afternoon so be sure to keep the umbrella handy today.

The good news is that the rain coverage is not looking as widespread or as heavy. We may even be able to dry things out right around or just after the start of the Taylor Swift Concert, but if you have plans to go to the concert, prepare for rain. Highs on Friday will be near 70.

A few showers will hang around into our Saturday and Sunday, but it’s all looking much more isolated with nothing to wash out the day. Weekend temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Saturday and the low 80s by Sunday. We’ll also watch the rain closely to see if it could impact the weekend evening Taylor Swift concerts, but right now the forecast is looking good.

UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES

The unsettled pattern will continue early next week but will come with much warmer weather. Showers will try and pop up during the day on Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures will be back in the lower to mid-80s.

We’ll finally calm things down by Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-80s under plenty of sunshine.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s.

