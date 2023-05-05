First Alert Forecast: Showers & a few thunderstorms this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Scattered showers will move eastward this afternoon. Isolated rain’s likely this weekend as our weather turns hotter & more humid.

NOW THROUGH THIS WEEKEND:

This afternoon, clouds will increase from west to east. Rain showers will follow suit, eventually getting into Nashville. Temperatures will top off in the mid 60s to the mid 70s. Nashville’s high will be around 74.

This evening, light showers will gradually diminish. A few showers will be possible for the start of the Taylor Swift concert.

Saturday morning, an isolated shower or two will be possible. Only isolated rain’s expected later in the day, too. It’ll turn noticeably warmer and more humid.

Even hotter and muggier weather’s on the way for Sunday. With the heat and humidity, a few showers and storms will likely develop and move through during the late afternoon and/or evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s.

Rain will be possible at times during the Taylor Swift concerts this weekend in Nashville. (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

Spotty showers and storms are likely Monday. A few showers and/or thundershowers will continue into Tuesday.

Wednesday looks dry, but still hot.

Thursday into Friday, a few showers and storms will return to Middle Tennessee.

