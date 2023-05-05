Erin home destroyed in fire days before couple set to get married

ERIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A home in Erin is a total loss after a fire. The house was supposed to be a wedding venue for the family this weekend. Now, the couple is finding a way to embrace the damage.

When Joshua Koffman walks up the steps to the home, all he can see is a melted, mangled mess.

“We are standing in front of what used to be mine and my parents’ house,” Koffman said.

It’s a house right across from the fire tower, fittingly on Fire Tower Road.

“Everybody laughed about it,” Koffman added. “Everyone we tell the story to laughs about it.”

Koffman and his fiancé, Paige Cooke, were home along with his parents Sunday night. Everyone was asleep, but Koffman heard a noise outside that broke out in flames and woke up his family.

“It was a different story if it happened an hour later,” Koffman pointed out.

He said everyone made it out of the home with no injuries, but he and Cooke were set to get married at the house this weekend.

“Literally on the back deck, but not no more,” Koffman said.

They say wedding decorations and outfits were all burnt up. However, their wedding bands, which they got the day before, were safe from the flames. They are already wearing them on their hands to keep them safe.

Both Koffman and Cooke said their passports were salvageable, so they could get their wedding license.

“If we can make it through this and still manage to get married in the same week,” started Koffman.

“And we can still laugh about it,” chimed in Cooke. “Yeah, we’re a great team and we are doing really well. So, if we can make it through this, we can for anything, I think.”

With two days to spare, both Cooke and Koffman need a wedding dress and a tuxedo. Their family started a GoFundMe to help with living expenses and necessities.

