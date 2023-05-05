Airline passenger stopped with 22 snakes in checked baggage, officials say

Custom agents in India discovered 22 snakes in an airline passenger's baggage.
Custom agents in India discovered 22 snakes in an airline passenger's baggage.(Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, India)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENNAI, India (Gray News) - Officials in India say customs agents made an interesting find when checking an airline passenger’s luggage last week.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs in India shared videos of agents finding 22 snakes in a woman’s checked baggage.

Chennai Customs reportedly intercepted the female passenger when examining her items.

The woman was arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the snakes were of various species and sizes, according to officials.

Authorities said they seized the snakes as well as a chameleon that was found in the baggage per the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

Officials said the wildlife act is for the protection of various species, such as the snakes found, and plants.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A horse comes off the track after a workout as the sun rises at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May...
Churchill Downs suspends trainer indefinitely following 4 horse deaths
A local couple says an animal breeder sold them a Pomeranian with a life-threatening illness.
Robertson Co. couple purchased puppy with life-threatening illness from a breeder, wants refund
A 25-year-old man died and another was seriously hurt.
27-year-old man dies after stolen car crashes near Percy Priest Lake
27-year-old man dies after stolen car crashes near Percy Priest Lake
Victim identified after crash involving stolen car near Percy Priest Lake
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
‘Booked and busy’: 450,000+ people attending Nashville events this weekend

Latest News

This image taken from Prince George's County Police Department twitter page shows a person with...
Maryland police: Attackers tried to shoot boy on school bus
A man is lucky to be alive after a fire in Springfield, according to Smokey Barn News.
Neighbor reportedly helps pull man from burning Springfield home
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
CDC’s Rochelle Walensky resigns, citing pandemic transition
A worker was killed in a "violent explosion" at a chemical facility in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts blast site where 1 died moves to cleanup phase