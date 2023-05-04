Woman convicted of killing Metro officer faces new charges

Jayona Brown served three years in prison before being placed on supervised probation.
Jayona Brown is now facing new charges for allegedly violating probation, according to court records.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jayona Brown is now facing new charges for allegedly violating probation, according to court records.

Brown crashed into Metro Police Officer John Anderson, killing him in 2019. She was convicted on multiple charges.

A judge sentenced her to six years in prison, but she was released in September after serving three years.

She is now charged with theft, drug possession and a probation violation.

She will appear in court again in June on the probation violation charge.

