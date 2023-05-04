Victim identified after crash involving stolen car near Percy Priest Lake

A 27-year-old man died at the scene, three other people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
27-year-old man dies after stolen car crashes near Percy Priest Lake
27-year-old man dies after stolen car crashes near Percy Priest Lake(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have identified the 27-year-old victim killed in Wednesday night’s crash involving a stolen car near Percy Priest Lake.

Police said Thaddeus D. Wilkes, was the passenger killed after a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee with five people inside crashed on Anderson Road.

According to MNPD’s preliminary investigation, the Jeep, which had been reported stolen, was traveling at a high rate of speed when an officer attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver of the Jeep fled and the officer didn’t pursue it, police said.

Later, the officer came to the intersection of Anderson Road and Old Anderson Road where the Jeep had struck a steel utility pole and a guardrail before stopping in the middle of the intersection. The driver fled the scene after the police arrived.

Police said Thorpe died at the scene and the other three passengers, ages 25, 22 and 21, were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A handgun was recovered from inside the stolen Jeep, along with tools utilized to steal vehicles, according to the release. Crash Investigators are working to identify the driver that fled the scene.

