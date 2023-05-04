Victim identified after crash involving stolen car near Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have identified the 27-year-old victim killed in Wednesday night’s crash involving a stolen car near Percy Priest Lake.

Police said Thaddeus D. Wilkes, was the passenger killed after a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee with five people inside crashed on Anderson Road.

According to MNPD’s preliminary investigation, the Jeep, which had been reported stolen, was traveling at a high rate of speed when an officer attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver of the Jeep fled and the officer didn’t pursue it, police said.

Later, the officer came to the intersection of Anderson Road and Old Anderson Road where the Jeep had struck a steel utility pole and a guardrail before stopping in the middle of the intersection. The driver fled the scene after the police arrived.

Police said Thorpe died at the scene and the other three passengers, ages 25, 22 and 21, were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A handgun was recovered from inside the stolen Jeep, along with tools utilized to steal vehicles, according to the release. Crash Investigators are working to identify the driver that fled the scene.

