Tyre Nichols’ autopsy results released

The family of Tyre Nichols, who died after a brutal beating by five Memphis police officers,...
The family of Tyre Nichols, who died after a brutal beating by five Memphis police officers, sued the officers and the city of Memphis, blaming them for his death.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The autopsy for Tyre Nichols has been made public.

The document’s release comes a day after family members and attorneys were able to see the results.

Attorney Ben Crump released a statement Wednesday, saying the results are consistent with what they had already known about the circumstances around Nichols’ death.

The autopsy states Nichols’ cause of death was blunt force trauma, and the manner of death was homicide.

WARNING: Some details contained in the autopsy may be graphic:

Tyre Nichols, 29, died on January 10, days after a confrontation with police put him in the hospital.

Former Memphis police officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmit Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith are charged with second-degree murder, along with other charges, stemming from Nichols’ death.

