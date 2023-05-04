Trial date set after postponement for man accused of committing mass murder in Sumner Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new trial date has been set after a postponement in early April for a man accused of committing mass murder in Sumner County.

According to court documents, the Michael Cummins murder trial has been rescheduled to begin Jan. 18, 2024, through Feb. 3, 2024. Cummins’ trial, which was supposed to begin Wednesday, April 12, was postponed for unknown reasons.

He’s accused of killing more than half a dozen people in Westmoreland in 2019, including his parents and a 12-year-old.

Throughout the years, previous trial dates have been rescheduled as he underwent mental evaluations to determine if he was deemed fit for trial.

