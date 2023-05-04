Trial date set after postponement for man accused of committing mass murder in Sumner Co.

Cummins’ trial, which was supposed to begin Wednesday, April 12, was postponed for unknown reasons.
Michael Cummins is wheeled out of a courtroom after a preliminary hearing Wednesday, May 29,...
Michael Cummins is wheeled out of a courtroom after a preliminary hearing Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Gallatin, Tenn. Cummins faces multiple counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of eight people in a nearby rural community in April. Cummins was shot while being captured. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new trial date has been set after a postponement in early April for a man accused of committing mass murder in Sumner County.

According to court documents, the Michael Cummins murder trial has been rescheduled to begin Jan. 18, 2024, through Feb. 3, 2024. Cummins’ trial, which was supposed to begin Wednesday, April 12, was postponed for unknown reasons.

He’s accused of killing more than half a dozen people in Westmoreland in 2019, including his parents and a 12-year-old.

Throughout the years, previous trial dates have been rescheduled as he underwent mental evaluations to determine if he was deemed fit for trial.

