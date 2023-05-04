School bus catches fire with elementary students on board in Indiana

An elementary school bus burst into flames Tuesday, but quick action meant that everyone got out safely. (Source: WDRB/MADISON CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS/CNN)
By Julia Huffman and Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Deputy, Indiana, school bus caught fire with students on board Tuesday afternoon.

Madison Consolidated Schools said the bus was taking students from Deputy Elementary School home when the fire broke out.

They said it happened on North Bethany Road and that all students, including the bus driver, were evacuated.

Families were alerted, and students were checked out by EMS.

Madison Consolidated Schools thanked the heroic efforts of veteran bus driver Jessie Ritzline and the quick actions of the students on the bus.

The school district in southern Indiana said mechanics will evaluate the bus, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Traffic is backed up after a fatal crash on I-24 in Rutherford County.
THP investigating fatal I-24 crash in Rutherford County
MMC was closed again Tuesday as crews worked to take "proactive measures to update critical...
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic remains closed due to cyberattack
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Metro Police to withhold release of Covenant School shooter’s journals ‘due to pending litigation’

Latest News

Police and emergency workers gather in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Police say a shooter...
Atlanta shooting suspect has been charged with murder
Eaglet rescued by American Eagle Foundation
Eaglet rescued from fishing line at Dale Hollow Lake dies from infection
A school superintendent in Iowa learns how to drive school buses to help with driver shortages....
Superintendent get bus license, helps during driver shortage
MMC was closed again Tuesday as crews worked to take "proactive measures to update critical...
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic remains closed due to cyberattack
A school superintendent in Iowa learns how to drive school buses to help with driver shortages....
Superintendent get bus license, helps during driver shortage