Rep. Justin Jones will face Republican candidate in District 52 special election

Republican Laura Nelson has also qualified to be on the ballot for the June 15 primary election.
Justin Jones' petition to run for the District 52 house seat in a special election has been verified, according to election officials.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Representative Justin Jones is officially a candidate for his house seat in the upcoming special election.

Jones’ petition was verified by election officials on Wednesday and he will now be eligible to run for the District 52 seat he currently holds.

Jones was reappointed to the seat by Metro Council after he and Representative Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, were expelled from the House of Representatives last month.

Currently, Jones is the only Democrat to have picked up a petition. Republican Laura Nelson has also had her petition verified and will be on the ballot. The qualifying deadline is Thursday at noon.

The primary election will be held June 15 with the general election being set for Aug. 3.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

