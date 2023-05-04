Rep. Justin Jones will face Republican candidate in District 52 special election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Representative Justin Jones is officially a candidate for his house seat in the upcoming special election.

Jones’ petition was verified by election officials on Wednesday and he will now be eligible to run for the District 52 seat he currently holds.

Jones was reappointed to the seat by Metro Council after he and Representative Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, were expelled from the House of Representatives last month.

Currently, Jones is the only Democrat to have picked up a petition. Republican Laura Nelson has also had her petition verified and will be on the ballot. The qualifying deadline is Thursday at noon.

The primary election will be held June 15 with the general election being set for Aug. 3.

