Police investigating construction site shooting in Bellevue

The shooting happened on McCroy Lane, according to police.
(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after police say a fight between construction workers led to a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, two workers at a construction site on McCroy Lane in Bellevue got into an altercation at about 12:15 p.m.

Police said a gun was pulled by one of the workers, who shot the other worker. Police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

