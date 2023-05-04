Police investigating construction site shooting in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after police say a fight between construction workers led to a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, two workers at a construction site on McCroy Lane in Bellevue got into an altercation at about 12:15 p.m.

Police said a gun was pulled by one of the workers, who shot the other worker. Police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

