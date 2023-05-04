One dead after stolen car crashes near Percy Priest Lake

A 25-year-old man died and another was seriously hurt.(WSMV)
By Amanda Hara
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stolen car with five people inside crashed near Percy Priest Lake late Wednesday night, according to Metro Nashville Police Department officers.

Police said the car was speeding around a corner and flipped on Anderson Road, killing a 25-year-old man inside.

Another person inside the car was seriously hurt.

Police said one person ran from the scene and they’re trying to figure out if that was the driver.

