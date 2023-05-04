Nashville Predators celebrate 25 years of being NHL franchise Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville has now officially been a hockey city for 25 years as the Nashville Predators are celebrating their birthday on Thursday.

On May 4, 1998, the Predators became the 27th franchise in the National Hockey League.

IT IS OUR BIRTHDAY



25 years ago today the NHL officially announced the Nashville Predators as the 27th franchise in League history 🎉 — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) May 4, 2023

Players like Pekka Rinne, Roman Josi, Shea Weber, Filip Forsberg, David Legwand, Mike Fisher and more have turned Nashville into Smashville over the last quarter of a century.

“Since becoming the National Hockey League’s 27th team on May 4, 1998, the Nashville Predators have evolved from a young expansion franchise to a model of consistency as one of just five teams to reach the postseason seven of the last eight seasons and one of three to post seven consecutive 40-win seasons,” the home of the Predators Bridgestone Arena said. “Nashville’s 698 points since the beginning of the 2005-06 season are fifth-most in the NHL.”

The Preds’ most successful season as a franchise came during 2016-17, making it all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals but falling short to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville pushed Pittsburgh all the way to Game 6 before losing 2-0 on June 11, 2017.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.