Nashville Predators celebrate 25 years of being NHL franchise Thursday

On May 4, 1998, the Predators became the 27th franchise in the National Hockey League.
Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) waves to the crowd during a standing ovation...
Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) waves to the crowd during a standing ovation after the Predators defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in an NHL hockey game Monday, May 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville has now officially been a hockey city for 25 years as the Nashville Predators are celebrating their birthday on Thursday.

On May 4, 1998, the Predators became the 27th franchise in the National Hockey League.

Players like Pekka Rinne, Roman Josi, Shea Weber, Filip Forsberg, David Legwand, Mike Fisher and more have turned Nashville into Smashville over the last quarter of a century.

“Since becoming the National Hockey League’s 27th team on May 4, 1998, the Nashville Predators have evolved from a young expansion franchise to a model of consistency as one of just five teams to reach the postseason seven of the last eight seasons and one of three to post seven consecutive 40-win seasons,” the home of the Predators Bridgestone Arena said. “Nashville’s 698 points since the beginning of the 2005-06 season are fifth-most in the NHL.”

The Preds’ most successful season as a franchise came during 2016-17, making it all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals but falling short to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville pushed Pittsburgh all the way to Game 6 before losing 2-0 on June 11, 2017.

