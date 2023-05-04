Nashville hotel employee who snuck into guest’s room previously convicted of manslaughter, lawyers say

The employee allegedly snuck into guest’s hotel room and sexually assaulted him.
A man has filed a lawsuit against the Downtown Nashville Hilton after he claims he was assaulted while staying there.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville man is suing a downtown Nashville hotel after he and his lawyers claim the hotel hired a man previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

Peter Brennan has filed suit against the Hilton Nashville Downtown Hotel after he claims employee David Patrick Neal snuck into his room and assaulted him by touching him inappropriately. Brennan was in Nashville for a business conference.

“I woke up at around 5 a.m. and I was being sexually assaulted by a man who had broken into my room,” he said.

Attorney Michael Fisher, of the Rocky McElhaney Law firm, claims Neal was allowed access to hotel keys, despite his criminal past. According to court documents, Neal was indicted by the Wilson County Grand Jury for second-degree murder in connection to the death of his roommate, Wally F. Haynes, on Nov. 3, 1996. On November 12, 1997, a jury found Neal guilty of voluntary manslaughter, a felony but a lesser charge.

Neal had claimed he killed Haynes in self-defense after a night out at a bar later turned into a physical fight inside a home. While appealing his prison sentence, Neal said he fired multiple shots at Haynes while he tried to get away.

“(Brennan) told me “your [sic] not leaving here under your own power … [Y]ou’ll be carried out first,” Neal said in written testimony. “I pushed him off a second time and went to the bedroom. I had only seconds to grab my gun. When I turned around he was standing just inside the doorway. I managed to get around him and tried to leave. He prevented me from doing so by coming up behind me and threw me down. We got into another physical struggle and he told me a second time he was going to kill me. When I broke free of him I fired. The first shot did’nt [sic] stop him and I fired another shot. That’s the one that killed him. It was not my intention to kill him. I did’nt [sic] want any of this to happen at all. I did’nt [sic] call 911 right then because there was no time. After he was shot I panicked and did’nt [sic] know what to do so I went to my mothers [sic] where 911 was called.”

Man sues downtown Nashville hotel after he claims employee assaulted him

Prosecutors said in a recorded statement given to police, Neal could be heard giggling. Prison records show Neal served more than five years in prison.

Brennan’s lawyers were told that Neal was fired from the hotel because he refused to give a statement regarding the alleged assault. They are still waiting for surveillance footage to be released by the hotel.

“I just feel like Hilton has not been helpful or forthcoming whatsoever and I don’t know why, but it’s very disconcerting,” Brennan said.

Brennan said the hotel management’s alleged lack of cooperation makes him concerned for all future guests. Hilton said in a statement that safety and security of its guests and team members is a top priority. Staff is working closely with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on its investigation into the incident, the hotel chain said.

However, a Hilton representative said the company does not comment on open investigations.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

