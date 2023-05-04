Nashville Fire Dept. extinguishes building fire in downtown on Thursday

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
Nashville Fire Department
Nashville Fire Department(Nashville Fire Department)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department extinguished a building fire in downtown on Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded to a commercial fire after multiple 911 callers reported seeing smoke at 15th Avenue North and Grundy, according to NFD.

NFD said as crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the building but were eventually able to extinguish it.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

