Nashville BBQ restaurant ranked among top 10 best in U.S. by ‘Yelp Elites’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While Nashville is known as Music City, there’s more to the city than just live music, and a new report has recognized a family-owned barbecue restaurant in The Gulch as one of the best in the country.

According to a report from “Yelp Elites,” Nashville’s Peg Leg Porker is the 10th-best barbecue restaurant in the country.

Franklin BBQ, Austin, Texas Kang Ho-dong Baekjeong, Los Angeles, California The Salt Lick BBQ, Driftwood, Texas Hae Jang Chon, Los Angeles, California Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, Kansas City, Kansas Pappy’s Smokehouse, Saint Louis, Missouri Mr BBQ, Fullerton, California Smoque BBQ, Chicago, Illinois Hard Eight BBQ, Coppell, Texas Peg Leg Porker, Nashville, Tennessee

“To celebrate National Barbeque Day on May 16th, we asked our Yelp Elite Squad, an exclusive group of passionate local foodies and explorers, what they look for when a ‘cue craving hits. Whether you prefer your meat sweet, spicy, or tangy, one of their barbeque picks is sure to tickle your tastebuds,” Yelp said.

Peg Leg Porker is a family-owned and operated restaurant and catering company owned by Carey and Delaniah Bringle, according to their website.

For the past few years, this barbecue spot has won several awards and pitmaster Carey Bringle was asked to cook at the James Beard House twice, the website touts.

Peg Leg Porker has everything from BBQ nachos, Memphis sushi (sausage and cheddar cheese with dry rub and saltines), Kool-Aid pickles, ribs, pulled pork, and more.

