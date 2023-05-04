Firefighters rescue pets before fire destroys Murfreesboro police officer’s home

MFRD says the home sustained major damage and is inhabitable; there were no reported injuries.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The home of a police officer in Murfreesboro was destroyed due to a fire on Thursday, according to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department.

Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed the home of a Murfreesboro Police Department officer, according to MFRD. No one was at the home on Cason Trail when the fire started at 11:20 a.m.

MFRD reports heavy smoke could be seen from miles away and flames were visible as fire crews arrived at the home. Upon arrival, crews began attacking the fire aggressively before exiting the burning home to attempt to extinguish it with an exterior attack, MFRD said.

Firefighters did go back inside to rescue three pets. MFRD says the home sustained major damage and is inhabitable; there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by MFRD Fire Marshal Office investigators. The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the family of the officer.

