Firefighters rescue pets before fire destroys Murfreesboro police officer’s home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The home of a police officer in Murfreesboro was destroyed due to a fire on Thursday, according to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department.

Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed the home of a Murfreesboro Police Department officer, according to MFRD. No one was at the home on Cason Trail when the fire started at 11:20 a.m.

MFRD reports heavy smoke could be seen from miles away and flames were visible as fire crews arrived at the home. Upon arrival, crews began attacking the fire aggressively before exiting the burning home to attempt to extinguish it with an exterior attack, MFRD said.

Firefighters did go back inside to rescue three pets. MFRD says the home sustained major damage and is inhabitable; there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by MFRD Fire Marshal Office investigators. The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the family of the officer.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department)

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department)

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department)

MFRD is on scene of a house fire on Cason Trail. Cason Trail between River Rock and Cason Lane is closed while firefighter work to put the fire out. No injuries reported. Find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/0tAhv2MjHM — MBoroFireRescue (@BoroFireRescue) May 4, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.