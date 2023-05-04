Metro Council OKs plan to build RV park in Inglewood floodplain

A developer plans to build a farm-themed park that includes a restaurant and greenway trail.
Metro Council members are moving forward with plans to build a farm-themed RV park in the Inglewood flood plain.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The plan includes a restaurant and a greenway trail.

Several people from the area spoke out against and for the development during Tuesday’s Council meeting.

“There’s no benefit to the community to allow this developer to degrade our flood plain,” one resident said during a public hearing. “There are no acceptable levels of floodplain degradation. Just like cheating on your taxes, you can cheat a little or you can cheat a lot, but you’re still cheating on your taxes.”

“Any and all developers that have approached me, this is the one that keeps the farm at its most natural state,” one of the plan’s supporters said.

The plan still has several steps to go before it can be approved.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

