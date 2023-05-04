Metro Council OKs plan to build RV park in floodplain

A developer plans to build a farm-themed park that includes a restaurant and greenway trail.
Metro Council members are moving forward with plans to build a farm-themed RV park in the Inglewood flood plain.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council members are moving forward with plans to build a farm-themed RV park on the floodplain near Music Valley.

The plan includes a restaurant and a greenway trail.

Several people from the area spoke out against and for the development during Tuesday’s Council meeting.

“There’s no benefit to the community to allow this developer to degrade our flood plain,” one resident said during a public hearing. “There are no acceptable levels of floodplain degradation. Just like cheating on your taxes, you can cheat a little or you can cheat a lot, but you’re still cheating on your taxes.”

“Any and all developers that have approached me, this is the one that keeps the farm at its most natural state,” one of the plan’s supporters said.

The plan still has several steps to go before it can be approved.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Traffic is backed up after a fatal crash on I-24 in Rutherford County.
THP investigating fatal I-24 crash in Rutherford County
MMC was closed again Tuesday as crews worked to take "proactive measures to update critical...
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic remains closed due to cyberattack
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
A horse comes off the track after a workout as the sun rises at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May...
Churchill Downs suspends trainer indefinitely following 4 horse deaths

Latest News

Murfreesboro city leaders are looking to find a trash solution to replace Middle Point Landfill.
Murfreesboro hires company to convert trash into biofuel
Nashville clinics are keeping safety top of mind after a shooting at an Atlanta doctor's office.
Nashville medical community keeps safety top of mind after Atlanta doctor’s office shooting
City council addresses landfill complaints
Murfreesboro City Council addresses landfill complaints
Joshua Koffman and Paige Cooke stand outside their home in Erin. Koffman and Cooke were set to...
Erin home destroyed in fire days before couple set to get married
A local couple says an animal breeder sold them a Pomeranian with a life-threatening illness.
Robertson Co. couple purchased puppy with life-threatening illness from a breeder, wants refund