Man sues downtown Nashville hotel after he claims employee assaulted him

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A guest of a downtown hotel is now suing the hotel after he said an employee came into his room and assaulted him.

Peter Brennan said he’s frustrated with hotel management at the Hilton Nashville Downtown on Fourth Avenue South after an employee snuck into his hotel room while he was sleeping and started touching him inappropriately.

“It’s completely terrifying,” Brennan said.

It’s something Brennan said he will never forget.

“I was in Nashville for a work conference, and I was staying at the Hilton Downtown,” he said.

But hours after Brennan said he got ready for bed and fell asleep, he jumped up in shock.

“I woke up at around 5 a.m. and I was being sexually assaulted by a man who had broken into my room,” Brennan said.

But it wasn’t just any man. The man Brennan said he sat there screaming at was an employee of the hotel.

“I went down to the lobby where he had gone back behind the counter,” Brennan said. “I went to a security guard and started shouting in the lobby that this man was just in my room assaulting me.”

Lawyers said the hotel employee is a convicted felon who used a ghost keycard to get into Brennan’s room.

“It’s to our understanding that the employee was terminated based on his refusal to give a statement to Hilton, but I myself have contacted Hilton numerous times,” attorney Michael Fisher, who works with the Rocky McElhaney Law firm, said.

Lawyers said they have yet to get a response and even police are struggling to get the hotel to hand over surveillance video and keycard information.

“I just feel like Hilton has not been helpful or forthcoming whatsoever and I don’t know why, but it’s very disconcerting,” Brennan said.

Brennan said if this is management’s response to such a serious situation, he’s concerned for all future guests.

WSMV4 reached out to Hilton hotel officials for a statement.

“The safety and security of our guests and team members is our highest priority. We are working closely with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and, as part of company policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations,” the statement from Hilton Nashville Downtown read.

