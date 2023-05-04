Man charged in 2021 shooting death of his 2-year-old son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and charged in the 2021 shooting death of his 2-year-old son, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said Jeffery L. Thorpe, 24, has been arrested after a grand jury indicted him on charges of reckless homicide and felony child neglect. The charges stem from the fatal shooting of Thorpe’s son on Nov. 1, 2021.

The 2-year-old Anthony Thorpe died on Nov. 6, 2021.

Police said the investigation, led by Youth Services Detective John Grubbs, showed that Jeffery Thorpe arrived home on the night of Nov. 1, placed a pistol on a bed on which the child and his mother were sitting and then took a shower. The child began to handle the gun and shot himself in the head.

The parents rushed the 2-year-old to the hospital in their vehicle. Police said the mother stayed with her son, but Thorpe fled.

On Wednesday, May 3, Metro Police received a tip that Thorpe was in the East Nashville area. Police said he was seen as a passenger in a vehicle, which refused to stop for police.

A Metro Police helicopter monitored the vehicle and watch until Thorpe got out. He was then taken into custody in the area of Jones Circle after a short foot chase.

Police said Thorpe is also facing charges of aggravated assault in which his girlfriend (the child’s mother) is the victim, as well as theft, resisting arrest and trespassing. He remains jailed in the Downtown Detention Center.

Jeffery Thorpe, 24, has been arrested on an indictment charging reckless homicide & child neglect in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of his 2-year-old son. He is alleged to have left a pistol on a bed within reach of the child who shot himself while handling the gun. pic.twitter.com/r1U8BWbVbJ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 4, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.