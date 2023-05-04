Man caught using fake baby in stroller to shoplift in Madisonville

The man reportedly used a fake baby in a stroller to hide items at a Madisonville Walmart.
Man caught using fake baby in stroller to shoplift in Madisonville
Man caught using fake baby in stroller to shoplift in Madisonville(MPD)
By WVLT Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man from Florida was arrested Tuesday after using a fake baby stroller to shoplift at a Walmart in Madisonville, Madisonville Police Department officials said.

The man, identified as Alexander Owen Manina, was reportedly caught in the parking lot after filling the stroller with more than $1,000 worth of products. That stroller also contained a “lifelike” baby doll and a baby bottle.

Alexander Owen Manina
Alexander Owen Manina(MPD)

Manina had also previously been caught at four Walmarts in Florida for shoplifting, MPD officials said. He was charged with burglary, felony theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

MASTER OF DISGUISE 🥸? This afternoon at around 8pm Delta Patrol Shift Officers 👮‍♂️ were dispatch to the Madisonville...

Posted by Madisonville Police Department - TN on Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Traffic is backed up after a fatal crash on I-24 in Rutherford County.
THP investigating fatal I-24 crash in Rutherford County
MMC was closed again Tuesday as crews worked to take "proactive measures to update critical...
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic remains closed due to cyberattack
Metro Police to withhold release of Covenant School shooter’s journals ‘due to pending litigation’
Rossview High School
Reports of gun at Rossview High School unfounded

Latest News

A 25-year-old man died and another was seriously hurt.
One dead after stolen car crashes near Percy Priest Lake
Jayona Brown appears at an earlier court hearing.
Woman convicted of killing Metro officer faces new charges
Inglewood neighbors are concerned a proposed RV park in a floodplain will cause flooding issues.
Metro Council OKs plan to build RV park in Inglewood floodplain
Rep. Justin Jones (center) qualified for the District 52 House race in the upcoming special...
Rep. Justin Jones will face Republican candidate in District 52 special election
Jayona Brown in court
Jayona Brown scheduled to be in court