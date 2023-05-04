Man arrested after shooting, killing woman in Hopkinsville, police say

The suspect was also seen throwing items away and officers recovered a firearm from those items, police said.
(WKYT)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Witnesses and security footage aided Hopkinsville Police in arresting a man after he allegedly shot and killed a woman on East 18th Street, according to police.

HPD says officers responded to the 300 block of E. 18th St. to shots fired call on Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Dolores Hernandez, 59, deceased.

Witnesses told officers they saw a silver Chevy truck leaving the scene and security footage captured a man with gray facial hair walking towards the victim’s home moments before the 911 call.

The suspect was also seen throwing items away and officers recovered a firearm from those items, police said.

Officers then took Earl Guillemet into custody and interviewed him. After the interview, officers determined Guillemet shot and killed Hernandez, police said in a press release.

Guillemet has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Traffic is backed up after a fatal crash on I-24 in Rutherford County.
THP investigating fatal I-24 crash in Rutherford County
MMC was closed again Tuesday as crews worked to take "proactive measures to update critical...
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic remains closed due to cyberattack
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Metro Police to withhold release of Covenant School shooter’s journals ‘due to pending litigation’

Latest News

Ribs.
Nashville BBQ restaurant ranked among top 10 best in U.S. by ‘Yelp Elites’
Wreck With Injuries Madison St. near 10th St. Madison Street Shut Down - Clarksville Police...
Madison St. shut down as Clarksville Police work wreck with injuries
Nashville Fire Department
Nashville Fire Dept. extinguishes building fire in downtown on Thursday
Police investigating construction site shooting in Bellevue