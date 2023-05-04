Man arrested after shooting, killing woman in Hopkinsville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Witnesses and security footage aided Hopkinsville Police in arresting a man after he allegedly shot and killed a woman on East 18th Street, according to police.

HPD says officers responded to the 300 block of E. 18th St. to shots fired call on Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Dolores Hernandez, 59, deceased.

Witnesses told officers they saw a silver Chevy truck leaving the scene and security footage captured a man with gray facial hair walking towards the victim’s home moments before the 911 call.

The suspect was also seen throwing items away and officers recovered a firearm from those items, police said.

Officers then took Earl Guillemet into custody and interviewed him. After the interview, officers determined Guillemet shot and killed Hernandez, police said in a press release.

Guillemet has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

