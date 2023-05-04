Madison St. shut down as Clarksville Police work wreck with injuries

Police say Madison Street is shut down between 10th St. and 12th Street.
By Caleb Wethington
May. 4, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are working a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Madison Street near 10th Street on Thursday afternoon.

Police say Madison Street is shut down between 10th Street and 12th Street. The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route until the roadway is reopened. Police say there’s no information available on the status of those involved in the crash at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

