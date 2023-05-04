Hotels booked, Nashvillian offers room in home for Taylor Swift concertgoers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville hotel rooms are sold out or thousands of dollars a night this weekend. So, people in the area are offering up their own homes.

It all started with a Facebook post. Jennifer Cummings saw a need this weekend and wanted to help.

“I drive for Uber, and I was told no one has been able to find hotel rooms, Airbnbs, VRBOs, any of those,” said Cummings.

She decided to offer up her guest room to people going to the Taylor Swift concert.

“I figured since we have the extra space, why not offer it to someone who waited until the last minute to get a hotel,” Cummings said.

“There’s a lot of people in the past who have only rented during CMA Fest,” said Lani Skidmore, Host Extraordinaires General Manager.

She’s seen people rent their homes out before when no hotels were available. It’s the same case for their 200 properties booked this weekend. They said Sunday will be the biggest turnover day because 35 of their bookings are back-to-back.

This weekend, they are telling customers to lock up when they are away and at home.

“We’ve heard horror stories of people going in the units when people are out on the roofs,” Skidmore said.

She explained most of the time thieves target car keys.

“Unfortunately, it’s a lot of youths that are just walking around and looking for unlocked doors,” Skidmore added. “And then they’ll essentially run in, grab what they can, and go.”

For Cummings, she said she’s not going to the concert and will be around. Her listing is still available.

“I haven’t gotten any takers yet,” she said. “I’ve tried to post it on a couple Facebook pages and they would get taken down for promoting myself. Which I’m just trying to help!”

Cummings said if someone does take her up on her offer, she plans to do her own background check through Airbnb before they stay at her home.

Not everyone can rent a room in their house. Renters must abide by what’s in their lease. As for homeowners, you need a permit through the city.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.