First Alert Forecast: Tracking late week and weekend rain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today is going to be a warmer day with highs in the lower to mid-70s in the afternoon, though some higher elevations in the Plateau may stay in the 60s.

The day will start with plenty of sunshine, and then we’ll see a few more clouds mix in later in the day.

More clouds build in tonight with lows dropping into the 50s by tomorrow morning.

RAIN RETURNS

Showers will begin to develop across the Mid State Friday morning and continue through the afternoon. A couple of rumbles of thunder are also on the table, but there is no severe weather threat to worry about. We will be watching the rain closely for the Taylor Swift concert Friday evening, but if you have plans to go to the concert, it’s a good idea to prepare for rain. Highs on Friday will be near 70.

A few showers and a couple of rumbles of thunder will hang around into our Saturday and Sunday, but it’s all looking much more isolated with nothing to wash out the day.

Weekend temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Saturday and the low 80s by Sunday. We’ll also watch the rain closely to see if it could impact the weekend evening Taylor Swift concerts, but right now the forecast is looking good.

UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES

The unsettled pattern will continue early next week but will come with much warmer weather. Showers will try to pop up during the day on Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures will be back in the lower to mid-80s.

We’ll finally calm things down by Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-80s under plenty of sunshine.

