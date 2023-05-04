First Alert Forecast: Rain & thundershowers close out the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rain moves in on Friday. A few showers & storms will develop over the weekend, too.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

This evening, clouds will thicken as they continue to move in from the west. I’ll be mild and very pleasant with temperatures in the 60s for a while. Temperatures will eventually settle back into the 50s by morning.

Friday will be an umbrella day. Rain will enter the Mid State from west and slide eastward through the morning. Expect rain to develop in Nashville by late morning. Showers will continue for some into the evening, too. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder. It’ll be cooler because of the clouds & rain -- only in the 60s.

A few more showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop Friday night, carrying into early Saturday.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday will start with a few spots of rain. However, by mid morning, most of the Mid State should be dry. Only isolated showers and storms will develop Saturday evening. Saturday will be noticeably warmer and more humid than Friday.

Sunday will be even warmer and more humid than Saturday. Very little, if any, rain is expected through the day. A few showers and storms will likely develop west of our area toward evening, and settle down into the Mid State, so rain will be possible before the Taylor Swift concert wraps up in downtown Nashville.

A few showers & storms will be possible each of the evenings this weekend. (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

Spotty showers and storms are expected on Monday and Tuesday.

Drier weather will then take over for Wednesday and Thursday.

All of next week looks unseasonably warm for a change with temperatures in the 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.