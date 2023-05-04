Couple escapes house fire in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a house fire in the Hadley/Washington neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to NFD personnel at the scene, a small house in the 2500 block of Batavia Street caught fire with a couple asleep inside. The two woke up to the smell of smoke and realized their house was on fire.

Both the man and the woman managed to escape but the man did burn his foot while trying to stomp out the fire. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to NFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but fire personnel believe it started in a back corner of the house, which appears to be a total loss.

