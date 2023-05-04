Clarksville man convicted on drug trafficking, firearms charges

He faces a minimum of 15 years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 8.
Jail Bars
Jail Bars(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville man has been convicted on drug trafficking and firearms charges by a federal jury in Nashville on Thursday, according to United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis.

Mark Ellis, 29, was convicted following a two-day trial of conspiracy to distribute, and possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Ellis and his wife, Yennifer Angeles, 23, were indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2022 after their arrests by the Clarksville Police Department in January 2022.

He faces a minimum of 15 years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 8. Angeles pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and faces up to 20 years in prison. She’ll be sentenced on Aug. 9.

The U.S. Attorney Leventis said in a press release:

“According to evidence and testimony introduced at trial, CPD officers, using a confidential informant, made a controlled purchase of fentanyl from Ellis while seated in his car at a residence on Mark Spitz Drive in Clarksville. During the transaction, Ellis’ wife exited the car, went into the house, and returned with a baggie of fentanyl which was sold to the informant. A 9mm handgun was visible in the car during the transaction. The resulting investigation and subsequent search of Ellis’ vehicle led to the recovery of a Ruger 9mm pistol and the seizure of almost a pound of fentanyl from the residence, where Ellis lived.”

During this investigation, and at the time of his arrest, Ellis was under electronic monitoring and out on bond from an unrelated murder charge in Montgomery County.

While in the Montgomery County Jail, Ellis called his wife and directed her to continue selling fentanyl. That same day, Angeles was stopped by CPD officers in the same vehicle used to make the drug deal the previous day. Further investigation led to the execution of a search warrant on South Lancaster Road in Clarksville where more than 40 grams of fentanyl was recovered.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Traffic is backed up after a fatal crash on I-24 in Rutherford County.
THP investigating fatal I-24 crash in Rutherford County
MMC was closed again Tuesday as crews worked to take "proactive measures to update critical...
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic remains closed due to cyberattack
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Metro Police to withhold release of Covenant School shooter’s journals ‘due to pending litigation’

Latest News

Music City Walk of Fame inductees
New Nashville Walk of Fame inductees
Thursday evening news update
Thursday evening news update from WSMV4 Nashville
Eaglet euthanized after rescue
Eaglet euthanized after rescue
Construction site shooting near Bellevue
Coworkers involved in construction site shooting