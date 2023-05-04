Clarksville man convicted on drug trafficking, firearms charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville man has been convicted on drug trafficking and firearms charges by a federal jury in Nashville on Thursday, according to United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis.

Mark Ellis, 29, was convicted following a two-day trial of conspiracy to distribute, and possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Ellis and his wife, Yennifer Angeles, 23, were indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2022 after their arrests by the Clarksville Police Department in January 2022.

He faces a minimum of 15 years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 8. Angeles pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and faces up to 20 years in prison. She’ll be sentenced on Aug. 9.

The U.S. Attorney Leventis said in a press release:

“According to evidence and testimony introduced at trial, CPD officers, using a confidential informant, made a controlled purchase of fentanyl from Ellis while seated in his car at a residence on Mark Spitz Drive in Clarksville. During the transaction, Ellis’ wife exited the car, went into the house, and returned with a baggie of fentanyl which was sold to the informant. A 9mm handgun was visible in the car during the transaction. The resulting investigation and subsequent search of Ellis’ vehicle led to the recovery of a Ruger 9mm pistol and the seizure of almost a pound of fentanyl from the residence, where Ellis lived.”

During this investigation, and at the time of his arrest, Ellis was under electronic monitoring and out on bond from an unrelated murder charge in Montgomery County.

While in the Montgomery County Jail, Ellis called his wife and directed her to continue selling fentanyl. That same day, Angeles was stopped by CPD officers in the same vehicle used to make the drug deal the previous day. Further investigation led to the execution of a search warrant on South Lancaster Road in Clarksville where more than 40 grams of fentanyl was recovered.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.