‘Booked and busy’: 450,000+ people attending Nashville events this weekend

Roughly 180,000 people will attend the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts at Nissan Stadium, according to BNA.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville is busy on any given day, but this upcoming weekend is expected to be even busier, according to the Nashville International Airport.
In a tweet posted Thursday, BNA said it expects more than 450,000 people will be attending several events in Nashville, including the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts, The Tennessee Craft Fair, and the Craft Brewers Conference.
It is estimated that 180,000 people will attend Swift’s concerts Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Nissan Stadium; 45,000 will attend the Tennessee Craft Fair, and about 14,000 will attend the Craft Brewers Conference.
“Nashville is booked and busy,” BNA wrote in the tweet, adding travelers should allow extra time this weekend for arriving and departing at BNA.
Several roads will be closed in Nashville due to the Swift concert, so expect delays in the downtown areas.
