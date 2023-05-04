Belmont a capella group wins international competition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Belmont’s Pitchmen a capella group was pitch perfect Saturday as it won an international competition over the weekend.

The Pitchmen won first place at the International Championship of Collegiate A Capella on April 29. The championship is a bracket-system competition that takes place annually beginning in January and concludes in April, according to a media release.

“Pitchmen has been my favorite thing about Belmont since I joined as a freshman,” said Sean Murphy, a senior commercial voice major from New York, in the media release. “To see this group grow over the years and to have a chance to help lead us to a championship has been a dream come true. This group is full of the hardest workers I’ve ever met, and it’s truly amazing to see our hard work paying off. We’ve cemented ourselves as one of the best all-male identifying a capella groups in the history of the competition. I couldn’t have asked for a better ending to my college career and my time in Pitchmen.”

In addition to winning the championship by an 80-point margin, the release says the Pitchmen’s specialty awards included Outstanding Soloist to Elijah Morman, Jared Pruzan, Rob Montano and Chris Wiper and Outstanding Choreography to Sean Dean and Mason Bates for the entire set.

ICCA was founded in a college dorm room in 1996 and has since grown to include 450 groups competing in nine regions in the U.S. and Europe.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.