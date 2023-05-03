Vanderbilt Poll: Tennesseans relatively united on divisive political issues like abortion, gun regulation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Politics can be a divisive topic for anyone, but the latest semi-annual Vanderbilt Poll seems to indicate that Tennesseans on both sides of the aisle are more united on divisive political issues than some might think.

The statewide survey questioned 1,003 registered voters in Tennessee from April 19-23 on partisan issues like gun regulation, abortion and health care access for the LGBTQ+ community.

Unity was a trend among the poll, with almost three-quarters of respondents saying they wished their elected officials worked more across the aisle.

“It’s hopeful that while 58 percent of respondents view Tennesseans as divided, there is a fairly strong agreement on basic next steps in our most politically divisive issues,” said John Geer, co-director of the Vanderbilt Poll and Ginny and Conner Searcy Dean of the College of Arts and Science and professor of political science at Vanderbilt University. “At the same time, 74 percent of registered voters say they’d prefer their elected leaders compromise across the aisle rather than strictly pursue their own values and priorities.”

This could mean compromise and action, as far as basic next steps go, for many of Tennessee’s hottest issues.

“This points to there being an opportunity for broad, popular progress at the state level,” added Josh Clinton, co-director of the Vanderbilt Poll, who holds the Abby and Jon Winkelried Chair at Vanderbilt and is a professor of political science. “The special session that Gov. Bill Lee has called to address guns and public safety is the first such chance, but there are many other issues on which the public agree and which paint a logical path forward in the next full session.”

Below is a breakdown of the survey’s findings as provided by Vanderbilt.

Gun Regulation

The Vanderbilt Poll has questioned voters on what issue should be Tennessee’s #1 priority since 2012. For 20 surveys, guns ranked last or nearly last, however this April it ranked as the third-most important issue among Tennesseans, just three percentage points behind the economy.

Following this trend, Vanderbilt reported that 82% of Tennesseans support Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order strengthening background checks for firearm purchases. Included in that, 72% of self-identified MAGA republicans support the move, as well as 91% of democrats.

Additionally, 72% of all voters said they supported a red flag law, with that number jumping to 75% when the question was phrased in reference to the law and preventing school shootings, Vanderbilt reported. That question came in the wake of Nashville’s Covenant School shooting, where six people were killed, including three children.

“It’s not surprising that support for a red flag law in Tennessee increases when preventing school shootings is mentioned. However, that the baseline of support for such a law only trails by 3 percentage points is an indicator that this support is not a flash in the pan because of The Covenant School shooting,” Geer said. “This close trend is seen with other proposed gun regulations as well.”

Around 2/3 of responders also said they support laws requiring gun owners to securely store their firearms to prevent unauthorized access. That support was again bipartisan.

Opinions split again when assault-style weapons were brought into question, however. In the context of school shootings, only 50% of voters said they support a ban, with 42% opposing. That issue cuts across party lines, with 91% of democrats supporting and 31% of non-MAGA republicans and 17% of MAGA republicans supporting.

“Guns are a chief concern among Democrats, but there is wide agreement between the most liberal and most conservative voters in the state on support for the red flag laws that the governor has talked about,” Clinton said. “There is strong support for action even from MAGA Republicans and strong supporters of the NRA.”

Abortion Laws

Currently in Tennessee, abortion is illegal in any stage of pregnancy, even in cases of rape or incest. As of now, a doctor could be charged with a felony if they perform an abortion without being able to affirmatively prove the mother was at risk- with Tennessee being the only state with that requirement. On April 28, however, Lee signed into law an expansion that allows doctors to use “reasonable medical judgement” in cases involving the health of the mother.

However, the majority of Tennessee voters, according to Vanderbilt, support abortion when the mother’s health is at risk. Support was predictably highest among democrats (95%) but even MAGA republicans (72%) and non-MAGA republicans (74%) showed support.

Tennesseans also agreed across party lines that a person should not be charged if they help someone get an abortion across state lines. Support was highest among democrats, with 93% in favor. Non-MAGA republicans came in at 72% in favor and 74% of MAGA republicans opposed charges.

“The laws currently on the books in Tennessee are out of step with voters’ views, regardless of party affiliation,” Geer said.

As far as exceptions for rape and incest, 65% of Tennesseans think abortion should be illegal after 15 weeks, according to the survey. That majority held across both MAGA and non-MAGA republicans, but not democrats.

LGBTQ+ Issues

LGBTQ+ issues are a divisive subject in Tennessee, Vanderbilt reports, but only in some cases. Forty-seven percent of voters disapprove of Tennessee’s laws concerning the LGBTQ+ community in Tennessee, an almost 50/50 split.

However, that division is harder to see with some specific issues. For example, 63% of voters supported banning “adult cabaret entertainment” in public spaces, but most (66%) of voters opposed legislation that would restrict transgender care, including MAGA (52%) and non-MAGA (58%) republicans.

Conclusion

All in all, Vanderbilt researchers said the results from this latest survey mean that Tennesseans, from MAGA republicans to democrats, could have more in common than they think.

Geer said that the survey could mean there is more opportunity for broad, popular legislation to pass in the near future. Legislation that would get approval from both sides of the aisle.

