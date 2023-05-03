Two Nashville MS-13 members convicted of murder, racketeering

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three members of La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, were convicted by a federal jury on Tuesday of murder, RICO conspiracy, drug trafficking, and destruction of evidence dating back to 2016.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, 30-year-old Jorge Flores, aka Peluche, 29-year-old Kevin Tidwell, aka Miklo, and 24-year-old Jose Pineda-Caceres, aka Demente, were members of MS-13 who were found to have committed several murders in the name of the gang. Flores and Tidwell are from Nashville, and Pineda-Caceres is a Honduran national.

The indictment states that on April 16, 2016, Pineda-Caceres lured a victim to a field and murdered that person for belonging to a rival gang. Pineda-Caceres was also found guilty of shooting and killing a victim after leaving a Nashville nightclub on July 31, 2016.

Flores and Tidwell were convicted of murdering a victim outside of a Nashville bar on May 21, 2017, because they believed the person was a member of another gang. They shot the victim 11 times while the person sat in a car, according to prosecutors.

Additionally, Flores and Tidwell shot and killed someone on May 27, 2017, because the person insulted MS-13, prosecutors said. Then on September 24, 2017, Flores burned a car with a murder victim’s body in the trunk in Cheatham County.

The three men were convicted of RICO conspiracy, five murders, a number of attempted murders, multiple conspiracies to commit murder, firearms offenses, tampering with evidence, and drug distribution. The men will face sentencing at a later date and each face life in prison.

Six other members of MS-13 were charged in the indictment and have pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and other offenses:

33-year-old Carlos Ochoa, of Nashville

37-year-old Jason Sandoval, of Nashville

35-year-old Gerson Serrano-Ramirez, of El Salvador

23-year-old Franklin Hernandez, of Honduras

24-year-old Juan Melendez, of El Salvador

26-year-old Luis Colindres, of Honduras

MS-13 is a national and transnational gang composed largely of individuals of Salvadoran or Central American descent. The gang’s branches operate throughout the United States and use intimidation and violence as displays of power while protecting assumed territories. Members are required to confront, fight, and/or kill rival gang members and to retaliate against anyone who disrespects or threatens the gang’s authority, power, reputation, or control of a neighborhood, according to the Justice Department.

Prospective members are often encouraged to commit murders to gain entrance into MS-13 or earned respect among the other members, the Justice Department said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), U.S. Marshals Service, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD), and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) investigated the case.

