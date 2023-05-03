Trash, recycling bins filled with stolen packages taken from North Nashville yards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Caught on camera, trash and recycling bins were taken from North Nashville yards, but neighbors said it’s not just the bins people are stealing.

Trash and recycling bins stolen form yards, alleys, and driveways, have been getting stolen, and its costing neighbors in the area more than just an inconvenience.

“It was one of the most bazaar crimes I’ve ever seen,” homeowner Kevin Griffith said.

Two men were caught on Griffith’s doorbell camera, weeks ago, hauling off his neighbor’s trashcan.

“No one thinks much of it because it’s just someone pushing a trashcan,” Griffith said.

But it wasn’t just his neighbors, Griffith said. Dozens of people living along Warren Street started posted online that their trash and recycling bins were also going missing.

In addition to the bins, they were being hauled off filled with boxes.

“There were so many boxes piling out of the top and we could actually see that they were sealed Amazon boxes,” Griffith said.

Dozens of packages stolen from doorsteps all over the neighborhood, and after reporting what happened to police, the two men were found and arrested.

But, when these trashcans go missing, they aren’t replaced for free, the city charges 65 dollars for each new can.

Now, weeks later Griffith said it’s happening again, trash cans are disappearing.

“A lot of people are having these trash cans stolen for whatever reason and some people say they’re now finding piles of trash cans in North Nashville,” Griffith said.

With more people now posting about missing bins all over the city, Griffith believes the issue may only be getting worse.

