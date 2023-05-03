Trash, recycling bins filled with stolen packages taken from North Nashville yards

One neighbor shares surveillance video of thieves in the act
WSMV4's Sharon Danquah reports.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Caught on camera, trash and recycling bins were taken from North Nashville yards, but neighbors said it’s not just the bins people are stealing.

Trash and recycling bins stolen form yards, alleys, and driveways, have been getting stolen, and its costing neighbors in the area more than just an inconvenience.

“It was one of the most bazaar crimes I’ve ever seen,” homeowner Kevin Griffith said.

Two men were caught on Griffith’s doorbell camera, weeks ago, hauling off his neighbor’s trashcan.

“No one thinks much of it because it’s just someone pushing a trashcan,” Griffith said.

But it wasn’t just his neighbors, Griffith said. Dozens of people living along Warren Street started posted online that their trash and recycling bins were also going missing.

In addition to the bins, they were being hauled off filled with boxes.

“There were so many boxes piling out of the top and we could actually see that they were sealed Amazon boxes,” Griffith said.

Dozens of packages stolen from doorsteps all over the neighborhood, and after reporting what happened to police, the two men were found and arrested.

But, when these trashcans go missing, they aren’t replaced for free, the city charges 65 dollars for each new can.

Now, weeks later Griffith said it’s happening again, trash cans are disappearing.

“A lot of people are having these trash cans stolen for whatever reason and some people say they’re now finding piles of trash cans in North Nashville,” Griffith said.

With more people now posting about missing bins all over the city, Griffith believes the issue may only be getting worse.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot while driving on Briley Parkway Friday afternoon.
Victim identified from fatal shooting on Briley Parkway
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Metro Police car
Suspect steals $70,000 in cash from man walking in downtown Nashville, police say
Rossview Elementary School
‘No threats identified’ after report of person with gun inside Clarksville school
TWRA PERCY PRIEST LAKE FATALITY
Woman’s body recovered following deadly kayak incident on Percy Priest Lake

Latest News

Trash & recycling bins stolen
Trash & recycling bins stolen
Waste Management building new recycling facility
Waste Management building new recycling facility
Hotels booked for weekend events
Nashville hotels booked up for concert, graduations, and conventions
The Metro Council will consider a bill allowing fireworks in Davidson County, without a permit.
Metro Council to consider bill allowing fireworks in Davidson County