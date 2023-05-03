THP investigating fatal I-24 crash in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.

The crash happened before about 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The interstate is closed between the Murfreesboro and Buchanan exits.

This crash is now being investigated as a fatal crash. Please except delays as we investigate. https://t.co/aD4tB7fT4W — THPNashville (@THPNashville) May 3, 2023

Motorists are urged to expect delays if traveling through the area. Traffic has already backed up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

