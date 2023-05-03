THP investigating fatal I-24 crash in Rutherford County
The interstate is closed between the Murfreesboro and Buchanan exits.
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.
The crash happened before about 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The interstate is closed between the Murfreesboro and Buchanan exits.
Motorists are urged to expect delays if traveling through the area. Traffic has already backed up.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
