Things to know before Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over the weekend, Nashville will be celebrating one of the biggest music artists in the world as Taylor Swift is performing three nights in a row at Nissan Stadium.

Fans will be flocking to Music City from May 5-7 for all the shows at the home of the Tennessee Titans. To help you get prepared, here’s a look at what you need to know before you go.

Times

Nissan Stadium said parking lots will open at noon, general fan gates will open at 4:30 p.m. each day and the show begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets

Field seat tickets must enter at Gate 6, and upon entry, a wristband will be issued for field access, Nissan Stadium said. No tickets will be sold at the box office, but it will be open at 1:30 p.m. on event days for customer service purposes only.

Parking

Nissan Stadium officials said all on-site parking is sold out for all nights; you must have a pre-purchased parking pass to access any stadium lots. Officials add that ridesharing is also a great way to get to the event with pickup and drop-off in Lot E. Here’s a look at some additional parking options around downtown:

Road Closures

The following roads will be closed from 1 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

Russell Street from Titans Way to Interstate Drive

Interstate Drive from Woodland Street to Shelby Avenue

South First Street from Woodland Street to Russell Street

Shelby Avenue from South Fourth Street to Hermitage Avenue

Titans Way from Victory Avenue to Russell Street

Victory Avenue from South Second Street to Titans Way

Woodland Street from Third Avenue South to South Fifth Street

Will it rain over the weekend?

Showers will begin to develop across the Midstate Friday morning and continue through the afternoon. A couple of rumbles of thunder are possible as well, but the severe weather threat is low. WSMV4 will be watching the timing of the rain closely over the next couple of days to see if it will taper off before the Taylor Swift concert Friday evening. Make sure to check back for updates. Highs on Friday will be near 70.

A few showers are expected on Saturday and Sunday, but these won’t wash out the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Saturday and the low 80s by Sunday. We’ll also watch the rain timing closely to see if it could impact the weekend evening Taylor Swift concerts.

Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Cruz Medina.

Inclement Weather Policies

While umbrellas aren’t allowed, Nissan Stadium said rain ponchos will be allowed inside in case it rains. “The most important instruction is to follow the directions of stadium staff and pay attention to the screens around the stadium. They will direct you where to go in the event of a shelter in place order,” Nissan Stadium said.

Stadium Policies: Clear bag, portable phone charges & purchasing merch

Nissan Stadium says portable phone chargers are allowed inside and you can find the clear bag policy below.

Nissan Stadium Clear Bag Policy (Nissan Stadium)

Here’s where you can purchase merchandise:

Wednesday, May 3 – Exterior Only — Lot R Grassy Area | 12–7 p.m.

Thursday, May 4 – Exterior Only – Lot R Grassy Area | 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Friday, May 5 – Sunday, May 7 – Lot R Grassy Area, Outside of Gate 1 and Outside of Gate 6 | 12–8 p.m. Additionally, merchandise locations will be open on the concourse inside the stadium at various locations during the concert.



Nissan Stadium Taylor Swift Merch (Nissan Stadium)

Lastly, Nissan Stadium wants to remind concert-goers:

Download tickets in advance

Be cautious of counterfeit tickets

Cashless stadium “Nissan Stadium accepts credit card and mobile payment only, including all vendors, concession stands, bars, parking and retail locations. We offer cash conversion inside the stadium at the box office windows in section 108. Guests can convert their cash into $20, $50, or $100 gift cards that can be used throughout Nissan Stadium.”

Smoke-free facility

Mobile ordering “Skip the lines and order food and beverages from anywhere in Nissan Stadium with CHEQ Mobile Ordering. Pick up locations can be found outside sections 108, 116, 131, and 139.”



